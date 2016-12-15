© 2020 WKSU
Education

Republican Lawmaker Proposes Tying Funding to Students, Not Public Schools

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 15, 2016 at 5:55 PM EST
Akron Kenmore High School
AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Tax levies could be replaced by state and lottery dollars.

The Republican leader of the House Education Committee says he has a plan to overhaul the way Ohio funds its public schools. 

Rep. Andrew Brenner of central Ohio says his plan would centralize school funding by banning local tax levies and funding each student equally through state funds and lottery profits. That money would follow students, who could attend any Ohio school they want. Brenner says he assumes some districts would gain funding and some would lose, but says he doesn’t have a breakdown.

"With the state taking over the bonds for all the local school districts, they wouldn’t have to worry about that. It’s like giving them a clean slate," Brenner said.

Charter schools would be funded the same way, though on-line schools would get less money. Brenner says the idea is a conversion starter, but could go to voters in 2018.

