Voters Make Changes to the State School Board in Ohio

The State Board of Education will have 5 new members in January.

Ohioans voted on 7 seats for the Board of Education. Incumbents kept two of them—Nancy Hollister in the 8th district in Eastern Ohio and Stephanie Dodd, from district 9, who ran unopposed.

Another incumbent, Roslyn Painter-Goffi, of Strongsville, lost her seat to her Republican challenger, Lisa Woods, in district 5.

Retired Cleveland area educator, Meryl Johnson will succeed Mary Rose Oakar for her seat in district 11.

Johnson says she wants to improve racial and economic inequities in Ohio’s education system.



“I just don’t feel that the needs of our lower income children, our minority children are being addressed.”



Linda Haycock takes the Northwest Ohio district 1 seat. The district 10 position goes to Nick Owens in Southern Ohio. And Antoinette Miranda will represent Central Ohio in district 6.



