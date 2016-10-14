© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio House Education Committee Chair Says Lawmakers Will Look Over Charter School Evaluations

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 14, 2016 at 10:36 PM EDT
The 65 public school districts and educational groups that sponsor charter schools in Ohio got some bad grades on their state evaluations this week.

None received the highest rating possible, and 60 percent were rated as “ineffective."

House Education Committee Chairman Andrew Brenner, a Republican from Powell, says lawmakers will look over those evaluations.

“This may be something that we will look at in lame duck and maybe have some proposals for next year’s budget. I think we’ve got a little bit of time to make some adjustments to it if need be and listen to the feedback coming from the sponsors as well as the charter schools and the Department of Education.”

A third of the sponsors got a rating of “poor." Some schools could lose their sponsors and be overseen by the state until a sponsor with a higher rating can be found to take them over.

EducationAndrew Brennercharter schoolsHouse Education Committee
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
