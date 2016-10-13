Ohio Charter School Sponsors Receive Low Ratings From the State

The Ohio Department of Education released community- school sponsor evaluations today. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports none of the state’s charter school sponsors received the highest rating of “exemplary.”

The state considers factors such as school performance, as well as “quality practices,” such as whether they train teachers and have a clear mission.

Five of 65 of the state’s charter-school sponsors were rated effective.

The 39 sponsors rated as “ineffective” are doing some things right, according to state Superintendent of Instruction Paolo DeMaria. But he says, they’ll need to work with his department to make improvements.

Twenty-one sponsors received the lowest rating of “poor.” They may appeal, but DeMaria says the organizations face real consequences.

“If it’s sustained that the rating of poor applies, they will no longer be in the business of being sponsors.”

The state will temporarily oversee schools that lose their sponsor under this process, until the schools can be taken on by a sponsor with a higher rating.