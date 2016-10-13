Kent State President Pushes Effort to Help Students Succeed

Kent State University President Beverly Warren says the institution is striving to do a better job of helping students find meaning in life, not just graduating. In her second State of the University address, she talked about a push to increase retention and graduation through a more comprehensive effort to help all students succeed. She says the university must go beyond financial support, for instance, helping first year students find an appropriate major.

“We really find that if students try to figure out what they want to do with their lives before that figure out the major they have a much better chance to succeed. So what we’re trying to do in the First Year Experience” is to say even if you’re undecided, what is it that would give meaning to your life.”

Other efforts include getting freshmen into real world experiences through internships so they’re better prepared when they’re seniors. Warren believes a more comprehensive approach to student success will produce more graduates, and citizens who have discovered a purpose in life beyond financial success.