Education

Lawyer Ties Charter Schools in Ohio to a $19 Million Real Estate Scam

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 11, 2016 at 6:59 PM EDT
photo of Robert Amsterdam
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An American lawyer hired by the Turkish government to investigate charter schools connected to a Muslim cleric accused of being behind a coup in Turkey in July says he’s finished his probe.

He says charter schools in Ohio have been part of a massive real estate scam, and he’s turning what he found out about the schools over to the state auditor for further investigation. 

Robert Amsterdam says he’s found 17 Horizon Science Academies and Noble Academies in Ohio brought in $19 million through a real estate scam masterminded by Concept Schools. And he says that reclusive Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an enemy of Turkish President Recep Erdogan, benefitted from that money.

“It is not for their children’s education. Interestingly, it is to promote an organization that hides itself from the very people that are supporting it.”

A spokesman for Concept Schools says similar allegations in the past were found to be untrue by the auditor, and he says that will be the case this time, too. And he notes that Amsterdam’s report was presented by ProgressOhio, an organization affiliated with teachers’ unions and a big critic of charter schools.

EducationRobert AmsterdamHorizon Science AcademiesNoble AcademiesConcept SchoolsProgressOhio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
