Spoken Word Artist "Sues" School Systems in Viral Video

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 8, 2016 at 10:55 PM EDT
photo of Prince EA video
YOUTUBE

A viral video with more than 97 million views is taking the traditional school system from the classroom to a courtroom for what the makers believe to be stale, out-of-date concepts.

“I call school to the stand and accuse him of killing creativity, individuality and being intellectually abusive.”

In the video, spoken word artist Prince EA is suing the school system.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqTTojTija8

Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, says Ohio’s schools have already made advancements, however she says the video does shine a light on the need to be more creative and flexible.

“Look at that video and think what do I need to say to policymakers to open up the doors even more to our teachers to do the things that they want to do in the classroom,” Cropper said.

Cropper adds that some of the arguments made in the video need to be discussed now as education leaders make plans to align with the new federal program known as the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
