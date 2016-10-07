Kent State University's New Architecture Building Is Officially Open

Kent State's new College of Architecture and Environmental Design officially opened its doors today, bringing together for the first time offices that were scattered throughout campus.

The building is on the Lefton Esplanade, the primary connection between the school and the city.

Kent State Trustee Stephen Colecchi says the building will serve as the new “front door” to the university, since it’s the first thing most people will see when approaching campus from the west.

“The relationship between the university and the city is critical to the success of both. And this building stands as just one example of the commitment we have all made to advance and support the Kent community and the greater Portage County community, as well as Northeast Ohio.”

John Elliot was a major donor to the $47.8 million project, and during the unveiling he spoke of what things were like when he was a student at Kent State in the 1960s.

“We had classes in leftover World War II wood buildings. The only insulation in the middle of winter was the frost that was on the windows.”

Construction on the building began almost two years ago, and students have been using the facility since the semester began in August.

The 117,000 square foot building is awaiting LEED Platinum certification; it incorporates a great deal of eco-friendly technology such as a green roof and a geothermal heating and cooling system.