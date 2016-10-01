Kent State Trustees Look To The Future

Kent State’s Board of Trustees met Friday and set major funding and planning initiatives in motion. It also approved a bonus for university president Beverly Warren. The Board convened at the Aeronautic & Technology Building, opened last year on the Science Corridor of the Kent main campus.

Credit Kent State University / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Kent State University President Beverly Warren

The meeting was upbeat. The school year is opening with a tenth-straight annual increase in freshman enrollment. Two years of information gathering and analysis to support decision-making on multiple strategic fronts is done. So, the board was able to vote on a related set of forward moves. It approved them.

KSU President Beverly Warren says “it is time to launch a comprehensive campaign. It is time to think about a full facilities master plan. All of the pieces are coming into place because we actually know the vision that we have for the university. And what it’s going to take to get us there.”

The board also cited Kent State’s surpassing all goals for the past year, in approving payment of a 20% salary bonus that President Warren’s contract calls for when she has done an exceptional job.