Kasich Pushes for Real-World Training in School

Governor Kasich wants Ohio students to get some work experience while still in high school. Speaking at the International Economic Development Conference in Cleveland Tuesday, Kasich questioned whether schools are training kids for 21st century jobs.

“The fact is the system is broken. It’s a broken system. So one of the things we’re going to try to do is put in the Cristo Rey model, the Catholic model for poor. You go to school for three weeks and the fourth week you go out and work. We’re going to try to do it. Probably won’t get it done but we’re going to try.”

Ohio has three of the Cristo Rey Catholic schools –one in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Their mission is to serve economically disadvantaged students. Money that the students make in work-study jobs goes to pay their tuition.