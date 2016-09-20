State Officials Get Input on New School Standards

Educators, Administrators, and Parents gathered at Cuyahoga Community College Monday night to weigh in on the best way for Ohio to move forward with a new education plan. The state department of education is preparing for the Every Student Succeeds Act.

About 200 stakeholders sat and answered targeted questions about what the state should write into its plan for the federal law known as ESSA. It will replace No Child Left Behind in the 2017-2018 school year.

Each table had a note-taker from the Ohio Department of Education writing what participants think the state should do to help teachers become more effective, support students, and measure their progress.

Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria says he heard about many challenges teachers are facing.

"And it really causes us to say, “How can we create the conditions that allow many more teachers experience the joys of teaching, kids to experience the joy of learning, and yet also help support us in getting our kids to higher and higher levels of accomplishment?” And I think the challenge is striking that balance."

The Department of Education will continue to collect input online and at four more planned public meetings. It will write its ESSA plan by the end of the year.