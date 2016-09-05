Cleveland Natural History Museum Sorting Out Sci-Fi Movie Facts and Fiction

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is wants to help science fiction movie fans understand what is true science and what is poetic license in their favorite films. This week the museum will start hosting a series of sci-fi movies followed by a discussion with an expert on the film’s subject matter.

The Natural History Museum’s Marketing Director Patrick Evans says the “Reel Science” series is an effort to provide entertainment, education, and showcase the museum’s experts and their research. The first showing on Wednesday at the Cedar-Lee Theater will be “Star Trek Two: The Wrath of Kahn.”

“We’ll have Clyde Simpson who manages our Ralph Mueller Observatory here at the museum on hand to talk about just any aspects of astronomy or space science that’s going on in that movie.”

Other movies on the schedule include “Jurassic Park”, which will be broken down by the museum’s paleontologist, ”The Fly” featuring a discussion by an entomologist, and the museum’s human health scientist will take questions following “Night of the Living Dead.” The movies will be held on the first Wednesday of each month through May.