2nd Cleveland School Transformation Plan Progress Report Coming

Later this month the board that administers Cleveland’s school transformation plan will vote on a second set of recommendations to boost progress. A committee of the Cleveland Transformation Alliance is considering its options.

Leading up the September 12th vote, the committee refining recommendations that include better strategies to address low-performing and failing schools, and better recruiting and retention of effective principals and teachers. Transformation Alliance Executive Director Piet van Lier says there has been incremental progress in the Cleveland schools, but it’s not coming quick enough.

“It’s happening more slowly than we would like it to. But we understand that this is a long process and a lot is being put in place that’s going to help accelerate, the sense of the committee at least, that’s the committee of our board that’s working most closely on this is that we need to accelerate the pace of change to make sure all kids in Cleveland can attend a quality school.”

The sweeping Cleveland Plan was approved by the Ohio legislature and signed by Governor John Kasich in 2012 after local leaders decided drastic measures were needed to improve the failing district.