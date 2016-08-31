Cleveland Teachers Strike Avoided

It took a marathon bargaining session, but the possibility of a Cleveland teacher’s strike this week is now unlikely.

Around 5 Tuesday morning, the union and school administration announced they reached a tentative contract deal. Earlier this month the teachers union issued a strike notice after off-and-on contract talks that started last November failed to yield an agreement.

In a recorded statement, school CEO Eric Gordon summed up the final push.

“After 21 hours of additional bargaining the district and the teacher’s union have reached a deal that we both believe is good for kids and fair for adults. Reaching this tentative agreement also means that we will be able to avoid the strike that CTU had called to begin this Thursday evening.”

Details of the agreement won’t be released until teachers and the board of education have a chance to review it. If both ratify the contract, it will go into effect immediately. The current contract expired July 1. Both sides say the agreement gives them the opportunity to work together to help pass the levy renewal on November’s ballot.