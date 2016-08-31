Cleveland Teachers' Strike Averted After Marathon Session

Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers will work on Friday, averting a planned strike. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a local education official applauds the tentative contract reached Tuesday between the Cleveland Teachers Union and Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Mary Rose Oakar, the Ohio Board of Education representative for the Cleveland area, says she’s happy to see the union and the district came to an 11th hour agreement early Tuesday morning.

“I’m glad they worked hard. Twenty-one straight hours in bargaining is very, very important, and if the teachers and others vote for the ratification of the contract, that’ll be it.”

Oakar says teachers had legitimate concerns about their evaluations, which had been a stumbling block in negotiations with the district. The teachers’ contracts expired in July. Details of the tentative agreement have not been released. The contract will go to union members and the Cleveland school board for approval. Both sides report those votes are NOT yet scheduled.