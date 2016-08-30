The Ohio Education Department Seeks Input on a New Federal Law on Kids Succeeding

Most Ohio schools are already in session for this school year, but the Ohio Department of Education has its eye towards the next one.

StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports the state is beginning a series of meetings seeking community input on its implementation of a new federal law.

The Every Student Succeeds Act—or ESSA—passed last December with bipartisan congressional support, replacing the George W. Bush administration's No Child Left Behind.

Under the act, Ohio will develop its own plan to improve student performance. The state can set standards for student achievement, but it must allow communities to weigh in. Representatives from the Ohio Department of Education are holding webinars with details about federal requirements and posting the information to Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmdQITen-TE

Required community meetings begin Wednesday in Columbus and will be held regularly in different parts of the state through Oct. 5th.

The federal law compels states to allow parents, teachers and school board members a say in how they plan to improve public schools.

A meeting is scheduled for the Cleveland area on Sept. 19th. Find information here.