State Auditor Blasts Cleveland Schools For Failure to Cash In Technology Rebates

The state auditor has harsh words for the Cleveland schools in an audit over the district’s failure to cash in on millions in technology rebates.

Auditor Dave Yost reviewed the Cleveland schools records after it lost out on $8.4 million in federal rebates it had already qualified for but failed to get because the district missed application deadlines. Yost says a combination of weak policy and bad communication led to a breakdown in the process.

“At the end of the day, this is not a criminal problem, it’s a stupidity problem.”

Yost’s audit reached the same conclusion that the district’s watchdog panel came up with – that the mistakes were made by employees and a consultant before CEO Eric Gordon came on board in 2011.