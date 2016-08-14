Secretary of Education Set to Discuss College Affordability in Cleveland

U.S. Department of Education Secretary John King will visit Northeast Ohio on Friday to highlight programs put in place by President Obama and by President George W. Bush. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports.

Cuyahoga Community College will host a roundtable discussion on Friday lead by Secretary King. A spokesperson from the federal education department says King will highlight Obama administration programs that aim to make college more affordable to students. On the agenda are increases in the Pell Grant program, student tax credits and America's College Promise.

The education chief will continue to promote a 2007 program that forgives student loan debt for some Americans. A Gallup Poll released this year shows 35 percent of millennials carry student loan debt, causing them to delay buying a home or a car.



The Education Secretary will be joined by Senator Sherrod Brown, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge and Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson.

