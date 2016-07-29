The College Application Process Joins the 21st Century With New App

High school seniors can start their college applications Monday.

StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a national online application is now available.

Twenty-seven colleges and universities in Ohio use the Common Application system which allows a single application to be sent to multiple schools.

More than 600 intuitions use it nationally.

Brian Williams—Vice President of enrollment at John Carroll University—says it makes the process easier for students and colleges alike.

For the Cleveland area administrator, the single application is a way to make institutions of higher learning more accessible to a wider array of students.

"To make the process have as few barriers for students as possible and that really helps diversity in expanding our applicant pools."

Williams recommends students learn more about the colleges they’re interested before submitting their applications.

Although each institution has their own deadline, the online service opens for students to apply for colleges August first.