Ohio Teachers' Union Officials Make Their Voice Heard at the DNC

Both presidents of Ohio’s leading teachers’ unions are representing the state at the Democratic National Convention this week in Philadelphia.

Melissa Cropper and Becky Higgins are Ohio delegates supporting Hillary Clinton at the DNC.

Both say they agree with the former secretary of state’s support of early childhood education, educator training, and public schools.

Cropper is president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

"She has been very, very clear that she is opposed to for-profit charters and that she will hold all charters to high expectations, and high accountability standards," Cropper said.

Last week, Republican Candidate Donald Trump spoke in favor of “school choice” while in Cleveland at the RNC.

Higgins, who leads the Ohio Education Association, says charter school choices need to be defined.

"Those schools need to be transparent; they need to be held accountable to the same standards as public schools are," Higgins said.

The state legislature passed a house bill 2 last year. The law intends to provide more oversight to Ohio charter schools.