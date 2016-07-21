Cleveland 8th Grader is Time's Youngest Reporter on the Floor of the RNC

The youngest delegate at the Republican National Convention is 17-years-old, but the reporter who interviewed him is even younger.

StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust catches-up with a 13-year-old Cleveland reporter.

Maple Buescher is a middle schooler who’s spent the year as a reporter for Time for Kids—an educational magazine produced by Time.

Of 10 kid reporters with the news outlet, Buescher was the only one who conducted interviews and produced daily stories from the floor of the RNC.

"I was on the floor while they were actually casting their votes. And I got to talk to delegates on the floor. And I got to film. And I got to do Facebook live. And that night was just such a whirlwind, and so much was going on and there was so much energy and excitement."

Looking to the beginning of the school year, Buescher says this experience will add to the regular political discussions she has with her classmates.

"I'm sure we'll have amazing discussions this year, and we would anyways, but I'm hoping to be able to contribute some from the inside point of view," says Buescher.

The young reporter enters the 8th grade in the fall.