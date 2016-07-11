Trustees Pick an Interim President for the University of Akron

The University of Akron has an interim president. Mathew Wilson, dean of the law school, was picked Monday by the university’s board of trustees.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Mathew Wilson

Wilson, joined the University of Akron two years ago. And he says he decided to go for what is likely to be a very difficult job because he’s become sold on the potential of the university and of the community. He sees both as vastly underrated.

His first priorities are improved enrollment, retention and graduation, and stabilized finances. He says his first actions will be listening.

“I need to meet not only internally, but go externally. Students are what it’s all about. I need to be meeting with students and working with students. And, looking to finding ways to educate the community about all the great things that are going on here at the University of Akron, and what we can do for them.”

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Roland Bauer, University of Akron Board of Trustees

Trustees' chairman Roland Bauer says the search for a permanent president has not started and may take a year or two.