© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

University of Akron Fires Two Top Officials

Published July 7, 2016 at 9:16 PM EDT
Student Union, U of A
akron.edu
University of Akron Student Union

Two senior members of the administration of former University of Akron President Scott Scarborough are losing their jobs. Lawrence Burns is out as Vice President of Advancement; as is Todd Rickel as Vice Provost and Executive Dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology.

Out Front

Lawrence Burns
Credit akron.edu
/
akron.edu
Lawrence Burns

Lawrence Burns was brought in by Scott Scarborough to take the lead on effecting many of the changes the former President hoped to make at UA.   He was put in charge of a kind of “super” department of advancement that pulled together units like enrollment, development and alumni relations.

Replacement?
University spokesman Wayne Hill says what happens next with the consolidated position is to be determined.

“The decision about either a replacement or organization structure will [wait until it can] come before the interim president, whenever that person is named, and assumes the position.”

Trustees

Todd Rickel
Credit akron.edu
/
akron.edu
Todd Rickel

Burns ouster was approved by the Board of Trustees Wednesday.  Todd Rickel was informed Thursday that he is being terminated without cause. Formal action won’t come until the next board meeting. 

Severance
Both men will get severance packages that can pay them up to a year’s salary: $285-thousand dollars in Burn’s case, $295-thousand in Rickel’s.  

Tags

EducationUniversity of AkronScott ScarboroughVote of ConfidenceOhio Polytechnic University
Related Content