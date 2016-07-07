University of Akron Fires Two Top Officials

Two senior members of the administration of former University of Akron President Scott Scarborough are losing their jobs. Lawrence Burns is out as Vice President of Advancement; as is Todd Rickel as Vice Provost and Executive Dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology.

Out Front

Credit akron.edu / akron.edu Lawrence Burns

Lawrence Burns was brought in by Scott Scarborough to take the lead on effecting many of the changes the former President hoped to make at UA. He was put in charge of a kind of “super” department of advancement that pulled together units like enrollment, development and alumni relations.

Replacement?

University spokesman Wayne Hill says what happens next with the consolidated position is to be determined.

“The decision about either a replacement or organization structure will [wait until it can] come before the interim president, whenever that person is named, and assumes the position.”

Trustees

Credit akron.edu / akron.edu Todd Rickel

Burns ouster was approved by the Board of Trustees Wednesday. Todd Rickel was informed Thursday that he is being terminated without cause. Formal action won’t come until the next board meeting.

Severance

Both men will get severance packages that can pay them up to a year’s salary: $285-thousand dollars in Burn’s case, $295-thousand in Rickel’s.