© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Study Finds Failing Ohio Voucher-Funded Schools Perform Worse than Public School Counterparts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 7, 2016 at 8:14 PM EDT
Chad Aldis
THOMAS B. FORDHAM INSTITUTE

  A first-ever review shows of the state’s 10-year-old Ohio EdChoice program shows students from failing schools who receive taxpayer-paid vouchers perform far worse in those private schools than their public school counterparts.  

The study was done by the Fordham Institute, which supports school choice. Vice president Chad Aldis says the study only looked at math and reading scores, it didn’t analyze the private schools the voucher students attended, and it only looked at students remaining in the highest-performing failing schools.

“So we don’t know what happens to kids who attend the very worst public schools that are eligible for EdChoice, and then we also don’t know what’s different in the private schools that is generating lower test results.”

The Ohio Department of Education didn’t react directly to the findings, but said in a statement that competition is good for schools. There are 20,000 kids in the Ohio EdChoice program.

Tags

EducationOhio EdChoice programChad AldisOhio Department of Educationfordham institute
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content