Education

Paolo DeMaria's First Day as Ohio's New State Superintendent

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 28, 2016 at 5:57 PM EDT
A photo of Paolo DeMaria, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in the Ohio Department of Education.
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The fourth state school superintendent in the last five years started work Monday. 

Paolo DeMaria came ready to greet staffers at the Ohio Department of Education.

“I bought 300 donuts and we were down in the lobby starting at 7:30 just to welcome all the staff.”

DeMaria says he’ll be dealing right away with new federal regulations, new testing, and working with a state school board that the interim superintendent said was marked by what he called “political sniping”. DeMaria was selected unanimously but knows that support might not last.

“I think I’ve made it clear that we’re not always going to agree. But some of the fundamentals we’ll always agree on,” he said.

DeMaria will also be working on a $71 million grant to charter schools that was delayed by the feds – but that DeMaria says he’s confident the state will get.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
