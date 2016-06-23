Ohio Universities Satisfied with Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the University of Texas’ affirmative action program Thursday. Universities in Ohio are considering how the decision could affect their admissions policy.

Both Ohio State and Miami University believe the high court’s 4 to 3 decision backs up the policies they have in place.

Sharon Davies is OSU’s Vice Provost for Diversity.

“It is heartening that the court reaffirms the value that we derive from a diverse university community,” she said.

The court upheld prior decisions that allow universities to consider race as part of a holistic admissions process.

Michael Kabbaz is the Vice President for Enrollment at Miami University.

“There's over twenty variables that that go into taking a look at a student's admissibility for I'm competitive admission at Miami and race and ethnicity is one of those many factors,” he said.

Both schools says they have recruitment, retention, and financial aid policies that support racial, ethnic, and socio-economic diversity.