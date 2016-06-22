© 2020 WKSU
Education

State Auditor Criticizes Ohio Education Department for Charter School Oversight

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 22, 2016 at 8:12 PM EDT
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state auditor is standing by his concerns about the oversight of charter schools by the Ohio Department of Education, an agency he said two weeks ago is among the worst in state government. 

Auditor Dave Yost has been a critic of charter school attendance and transparency. And he says he met with incoming state school superintendent Paolo DeMaria last week.

“At the end of the day, it’s his job to run the department, not mine. So I’m hoping that the information that we’re providing to him and the insight from our years of work there may help him to focus the mission of the department. It is too broad, I think.”

But Yost isn’t pushing legislation to shift some of the duties of the Department of Education to other agencies. Lawmakers aren’t likely to come back to the Statehouse till after the November election, and will have at least two bills on charter schools waiting for them.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
