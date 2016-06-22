State Auditor Criticizes Ohio Education Department for Charter School Oversight

The state auditor is standing by his concerns about the oversight of charter schools by the Ohio Department of Education, an agency he said two weeks ago is among the worst in state government.

Auditor Dave Yost has been a critic of charter school attendance and transparency. And he says he met with incoming state school superintendent Paolo DeMaria last week.

“At the end of the day, it’s his job to run the department, not mine. So I’m hoping that the information that we’re providing to him and the insight from our years of work there may help him to focus the mission of the department. It is too broad, I think.”

But Yost isn’t pushing legislation to shift some of the duties of the Department of Education to other agencies. Lawmakers aren’t likely to come back to the Statehouse till after the November election, and will have at least two bills on charter schools waiting for them.