Akron Schools Superintendent Presents Five Different Plans to Build New High School

Members from Akron’s Board of Education and city council met Monday night to discuss options for constructing a new high school in the city.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James presented five different plans that included high school closures, combining schools and moving students to middle schools.

Akron schools Treasurer Ryan Pendleton says that these options are an attempt to figure out the best way to deal with a declining student population.

“The five options really summarize the majority of the movements, minimize as much disruption to students in clusters as possible, maximize the financial resources, meaning right-size the footprint and spend the resources where we can benefit the majority of students throughout Akron.”

Pendleton says no students will be displaced under any of the plans.

He says that board members do not have to go with any of these five options.

They have until the end of July to make a decision.