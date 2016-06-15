The Ohio Board of Education Considers Standardizing Gifted Education

How are gifted children taught in Ohio? That depends on the district.

Ohio schools are not required to offer gifted programs. This week, the Ohio Board of Education discussed ways to standardize the approach to educating gifted kids.

Advocates for gifted children argue that these students need specialized learning.

"We all need to be held accountable to make sure that we have true quality services for gifted learners and not just something on paper," says Erica Reaves — mother of a gifted daughter. She worries children without a specialized education may fall by the wayside.

Board Member Todd Jones says districts should properly educate gifted children, but decisions on how to do that should be made at the local level.

"Education in this state, outside health and safety, is a local matter," Jones said.

Other board members say having standards would not dictate how districts educate the children.