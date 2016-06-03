Youngstown State's Proposed Budget Freezes Tuition For the Second Year

Youngstown State University could soon have a new budget which -- for the first time in five years – does not include an operating deficit.

The nearly $170 million budget freezes undergraduate tuition for the second year, and also freezes about 100 fees for the next academic year. The YSU Finance Committee passed it this week and the full board votes later this month.

Youngstown State spokesman Ron Cole says the budget assumes stable enrollment and a slight increase in state funding.

“While our budget is balanced, it’s a delicate balance. We need to remain cautious, especially in regard to filling new and vacant positions.”

Undergraduate tuition will remain the lowest among the state’s 12 largest public universities, and the school will also expand its bulk tuition rate. That means students with a full course load can take two additional hours per semester at no cost.

“Which basically means, at the end of the day, students can take two additional credit hours every semester without any additional charge by extending and expanding that rate.”

Graduate student rates, however, will increase by 2.5 percent next year.