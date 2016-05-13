© 2020 WKSU
Education

University of Akron Students Will Not Protest At This Weekend's Commencement

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 13, 2016 at 6:08 PM EDT
Kelsey Watson
The Akron branch of the Ohio Student Association says it will not protest during the University of Akron's commencement this weekend.

The students had said they would turn their backs on President Scott Scarborough if he spoke during commencement, unless Board of Trustees Chair Jon Pavloff met with them to discuss recent issues with school leadership.

He did that on Thursday, and Kelsey Watson – a senior and one of the meeting’s organizers – said Pavloff was open to the Board receiving more communication from students.

“Having open forums; if they have an idea for something, maybe get the vibe from students and others who this is going to affect before making the decision,” says Watson.

In a statement to WKSU, Pavloff called the meeting productive and said he's moving forward with expanding the conversation to student government.

Pavloff's term expires July 1.

The Akron branch of the Ohio Student Association had been trying to meet with him for eight months, and last fall had circulated an online petition to ask the Board to remove President Scarborough from his position.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
