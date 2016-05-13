University of Akron Students Will Not Protest At This Weekend's Commencement

The Akron branch of the Ohio Student Association says it will not protest during the University of Akron's commencement this weekend.

The students had said they would turn their backs on President Scott Scarborough if he spoke during commencement, unless Board of Trustees Chair Jon Pavloff met with them to discuss recent issues with school leadership.

He did that on Thursday, and Kelsey Watson – a senior and one of the meeting’s organizers – said Pavloff was open to the Board receiving more communication from students.

“Having open forums; if they have an idea for something, maybe get the vibe from students and others who this is going to affect before making the decision,” says Watson.

Credit UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / UNIVERSITY OF AKRON University of Akron students had planned to protest at graduation if Board of Trustees Chair Jon Pavloff did not meet with them.

In a statement to WKSU, Pavloff called the meeting productive and said he's moving forward with expanding the conversation to student government.

Pavloff's term expires July 1.

The Akron branch of the Ohio Student Association had been trying to meet with him for eight months, and last fall had circulated an online petition to ask the Board to remove President Scarborough from his position.