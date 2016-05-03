Faculty Remain Dissatisfied With the Adminstration and Direction of the University of Akron

Results from a recent survey of faculty members at the University of Akron shows continued disappointment in the administration and direction of the university.

The Akron chapter of American Association of University Professors conducted the survey. More than 400 members responded to the poll’s 11 questions.

Some questions asked faculty whether they believe the university is better off than it was two years ago, as well as whether they feel the board of trustees has upheld its responsibilities.

Akron AAUP President John Zipp says the results clearly show the need for change.

“The decisions that are being made are not in the best interest of the university, and I think that’s pretty obvious to anyone who spends any time on the campus," Zipp said. "What you would hope is that leaders would take a step back and say, ‘It’s time to make some changes.'"

In a statement, university Vice President Lawrence Burns said the university continues “to look for ways to work with the faculty and many others to advance The University of Akron.”