Ohio Lawmaker Backs Off Requiring Universities to Let Student Trustees Vote

Public universities in Ohio have mixed feelings about a bill that would grant voting power to their student trustees. But a lawmaker is proposing a compromise that he believes would gain their support.

Republican Rep. NirajAntani of the Dayton area says the new version of his bill would allow the universities to decide if student trustees should have voting power. The previous version made it mandatory.

“If universities aren’t in favor of the bill or at least neutral, some of my colleagues will not vote for it. So, this is a compromise in order to get the bill passed.”

Though the bill appears to give no additional weight to the opinions of student trustees, Antani says their involvement is critically important if universities and the state are looking to lower the cost of college.

Joshua Lim is a fellow in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism Statehouse News Bureau.