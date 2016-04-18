Cleveland State Slated to Construct New Film School With Funds From Ohio's Capital Budget

Cleveland State University could soon receive $7.5 million from the state’s capital budget to create a new School of Film, Television and Interactive Media.

The funds proposed in the budget would be used to construct a new building for the school on the university’s downtown campus.

Once established, the school will allow for greater collaboration with the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

Commission president Ivan Schwarz believes the program will help to establish Northeast Ohio as a place for the film industry to hire skilled workers.

“I look to see it as being a very integral partnership in moving this industry forward, and completing the dream of having a new industry in Northeast Ohio that engages young people and provides them the skills in order to be very, very successful in this industry,” Schwarz said.

Cleveland State’s proposal also includes the possibility for the construction of a motion picture sound stage in Northeast Ohio in the future.