Education

Stark State Could Get $6.5 Million Toward an Akron Campus

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 13, 2016 at 6:41 PM EDT
photo of Macy's Chapel Hill
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

State lawmakers are including money in Ohio’s proposed capital budget to help Stark State College set-up an Akron campus.

The budget would include $6.5 million for the new campus, and Stark State spokeswoman Marisa Rohn says about a quarter of the school’s students are from Summit County. She also says that the school is still in the exploratory phase of finding a space in Akron.

“I know we’re looking at multiple locations, and I really don’t think a decision has been made on any. Please rest assured that Stark State will be having a location in the Akron area; it’s just a matter of finding the right fit.”

Rohn says no timetable has been set for opening the new campus, but officials are hopeful it could happen this fall. Stark State already has a campus in Barberton, which the school says will co-exist with the Akron location.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
