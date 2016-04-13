Stark State Could Get $6.5 Million Toward an Akron Campus

State lawmakers are including money in Ohio’s proposed capital budget to help Stark State College set-up an Akron campus.

The budget would include $6.5 million for the new campus, and Stark State spokeswoman Marisa Rohn says about a quarter of the school’s students are from Summit County. She also says that the school is still in the exploratory phase of finding a space in Akron.

“I know we’re looking at multiple locations, and I really don’t think a decision has been made on any. Please rest assured that Stark State will be having a location in the Akron area; it’s just a matter of finding the right fit.”

Rohn says no timetable has been set for opening the new campus, but officials are hopeful it could happen this fall. Stark State already has a campus in Barberton, which the school says will co-exist with the Akron location.