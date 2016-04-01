The University of Akron Moves Forward With Second Attempt for A Smoke-Free Campus

Efforts to make the University of Akron a smoke-free environment are being met with mixed emotions.

A recent survey issued to students and staff about the university’s smoking policy shows that 54 percent of people believe smoking should be allowed only at specific locations, while 28 percent want to prohibit all tobacco use on campus.

John MacDonald is the administrator of the university’s recreation and wellness subcommittee. He says the survey information will be used to develop recommendations for changes.

“We want to make sure we’re representing our students and campus community here and their needs and what they want," MacDonald said. "So we’re taking a look at that information, and we’ll be proposing policies that are related to that. You know, a stronger restriction on smoking and tobacco use.”

Recommendations for changes to the university’s smoking policy will be presented to University Council on April 12. Efforts to eliminate smoking on campus failed to be approved by the council in 2014.