Ohio Department of Education Wants the Public to Comment On Its Standards

The state wants Ohioans to speak out on what they want students to learn in school.

The Ohio Department of Education is looking to revise state education standards, which were implemented in 2010, and it wants input from the public through an online survey.

The department’s Jim Wright says this is a crucial step.

“What we’re trying to do is put in place policies and procedures that allow the standards to be improved upon instead of every eight to 10 years re-writing new standards and losing all the work that has gone through those.”

In the debate over the standards known as Common Core, many opponents say they were developed and controlled by the federal government. Supporters defended the standards and said the state has always had a say in creating them.