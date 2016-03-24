Ohio Has a New Test to Replace PARCC

After a whirlwind of controversy surrounding last year’s standardized test known as PARCC, the state is ready for a new testing season with a whole new assessment.

The PARCC test was scrapped after just one year following complaints over the time spent on testing, the delay in results and questions about how the test was developed.

The new assessments, dubbed simply as Ohio’s state tests, were created using a new vendor, the American Institutes for Research.

Jim Wright, with the Ohio Department of Education, says the PARCC was developed by a consortium of 12 states, meaning Ohio had only a partial voice.

“For this test, all of our committees are made up of Ohio educators, and Ohio educators and the Ohio Department of Education make the decisions for the test.”

The results of the new assessments will not count against schools next year.