Akron Had the Best 'Third-Grade Reading Guarantee' Scores Among Ohio's Big Urban Districts
The Ohio Department of Education is touting improved third-grade reading guarantee numbers.
The state says 94.1 percent of Ohio’s third graders passed the reading test and moved on to the fourth grade last school year.
The so-called “third-grade reading guarantee” was created by Gov. Kasich's administration to make sure students reached a certain reading ability before they could be promoted.
Of the eight big urban schools, Akron had the best score with 99.7 percent advancing to fourth grade; Toledo had the lowest at 71.9 percent.
This is different from the K-3 literacy measure found on district report cards. That category measures how a district fared in helping students who were identified as struggling readers.
Ohio's eight largest urban districts scored as follows:
- Cleveland - 86.3 percent
- Columbus - 89.5 percent
- Cincinnati - 96.5 percent
- Youngstown - 95 percent
- Canton - 87.9 percent
- Dayton - 85 percent
- Toledo - 71.9 percent
- Akron - 99.7 percent