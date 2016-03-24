Akron Had the Best 'Third-Grade Reading Guarantee' Scores Among Ohio's Big Urban Districts

The Ohio Department of Education is touting improved third-grade reading guarantee numbers.

The state says 94.1 percent of Ohio’s third graders passed the reading test and moved on to the fourth grade last school year.

The so-called “third-grade reading guarantee” was created by Gov. Kasich's administration to make sure students reached a certain reading ability before they could be promoted.

Of the eight big urban schools, Akron had the best score with 99.7 percent advancing to fourth grade; Toledo had the lowest at 71.9 percent.

This is different from the K-3 literacy measure found on district report cards. That category measures how a district fared in helping students who were identified as struggling readers.

Ohio's eight largest urban districts scored as follows: