Schiavoni Pushes More Accountability for Online Charter Schools

Ohio lawmakers just passed a major overhaul of oversight of the state’s charter school system. But one senator says more can be done to improve online charters.

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman introduced a bill that would require e-schools to keep better attendance records, make their governing boards stream their meetings like school-board sessions, and display their report-card score on advertisements.

“If they’re proud of the work that they’re doing, they should be explaining what the state’s grade is at that particular school to attract students.”

Schiavoni says his bill is partially in response to reports that at least two e-schools got nearly $1 million extra from the state because of bad attendance records.