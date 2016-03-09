Kent State University is Keeping All Sports and Adding One More

A study of Kent State University’s athletic program is complete, and no sports are being cut. In fact, women’s lacrosse will be added in 2018. The results of the nearly two-year review of athletics was presented to the university’s board of trustees today.

Kent State Athletic Director Joel Nielson says all 18 sports programs will continue to receive funding, but emphasis will be focused on men’s basketball, because it has been the most successful. He says basketball will become the university’s flagship sport for attracting local and national attention and hopefully added revenue. And that means major renovations to the 66-year-old arena where the team plays.

“As we look at priority fundraising facility-wise and that sort of thing, we’re going to focus on men’s basketball, which means the MAC Center in the future. Adding a women’s sport is important to this plan. And women’s lacrosse is new and it’s fairly hot in this area.”

Neilson says there will also be added emphasis on student athlete well-being, academics, and on generating more excitement at sporting events. He says the private sector will be called on to fund much of the costs.