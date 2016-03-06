University of Akron Apologizes for E-Mail From Student Success Coach

A success coach at the University of Akron is in hot water for the wording in an email she sent to 200 students last month. The coaches are supposed to help freshmen with study skills, time management and referrals to campus services, but students can choose not to participate. The email threatened to pull students out of class if they did not schedule a meeting with the coach.

University of Akron spokesman Wayne Hill says the coach is just one of 14 who deals with students.



“An apology has been sent to students who received it; some reinforcement of the best way and most appropriate way to communicate with students. It was one of those where it was unfortunate it happened, but it was addressed and rectified as quickly as possible.”

The university hired the coaches from the firm TrustNavigator for about $840,000 last year. Hill says it is too early to say whether the company’s contract -- which expires in June – will be renewed.