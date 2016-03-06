Ohio Lawmakers Consider Weakening Charter-School Reform

Just months after state lawmakers passed a sweeping reform of Ohio’s charter school system, they could soon be considering a proposal that could weaken one of the measures.

The House might consider a provision that would delay the requirement for online charter schools to report attendance, which was added into the bipartisan charter-school reform measure approved last year. The idea is to give e-schools more time to implement the changes. But Chad Aldis with the Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school group, was a big advocate for the increased oversight and opposes the delay.

“That legislators will understand that this truly would be a step backward. And if they did this, it could actually put in jeopardy many of the reforms and the long-term effectiveness of the reforms.”

Aldis noted that it will be a challenge for e-schools to develop a system to take attendance but believes it can be done.