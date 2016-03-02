The University of Akron Launces New Experiential Learning Center

The University of Akron is launching a new service this week aimed at helping students build connections with employers in the community and around the world.

The new Experiential Learning Center for Entrepreneurship and Civic Engagement seeks to open up the university’s once specialized learning opportunities to all students through academic and community efforts.

Faculty Collaboration Director Carolyn Behrman hopes the center will allow students to use the skills they learn from the center and apply them to their careers and beyond.

“Some really dedicated and enthusiastic faculty and students will find new, interesting, creative ways to work hands on, problem solving, experiential learning into their curriculum and then take those opportunities out into their business and work futures,” said Behrman.

The new center has three locations on and off-campus to better serve students, faculty and community members.