Education

Ohio School Boards Association Weighs In On Decision to Release School Report Cards

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 26, 2016 at 2:02 PM EST
Asbury reacts to Ohio's new school report cards on Ohio Public Television
"The State of Ohio"
/
Ohio Public Television

Some Democrats and critics of the state's school district grade cards say they should have never been released this year since the test used to formula those grades has since been scrapped. But not everyone agrees.

The Ohio School Boards Association’s Damon Asbury doesn’t have a problem with the grade cards being released but with one caveat.

“The timing of the data and the meaningfulness of the data is certainly questionable," said Asbury. "I don’t think it would be appropriate not to release it, not to at least provide the data so people could make some assessment of what they think it means, particularly when the assessment was based on standards, the new standards.”

Many school districts received lower grades this year than in past years. Questions about the PARCC tests that were used for this year’s report cards led lawmakers to choose a different test to evaluate students in the future.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
