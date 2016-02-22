Ohio is Working on More Affordable College Options

Ohioans could have more options for affordable higher education as state officials work to increase the number of residents with college degrees. Proposed initiatives from Gov. John Kasich’s Mid-Biennium Review were unveiled today at Lorain County Community College.

Tne initiative is allowing community colleges to offer some bachelor’s degree programs. The average yearly community college tuition is $4,000, verses about $10,000 for an Ohio public university. Lorain County Community College President Roy Church supports a proposal to increase partnerships between community colleges and four-year universities. This allows a student to earn a bachelor's degree by studying at both a community college and then at a university.

“In a three-plus-one model students can take 75 percent of the coursework at our tuition rate and one year at the university’s tuition rate, blend those together and reduce the cost of a college degree by over two thirds.”

Lorain County Community College has partnerships with Kent State University and Bowling Green. Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey says the state is looking at as many ways as possible to reduce tuition costs.