Gregory Crawford Named Miami University's 22nd President

Miami University's 22nd president will be Gregory Crawford. He'll take over in July for David Hodge, who's retiring. Miami's board of trustees voted to approve Crawford's nomination this morning. During a forum earlier this week, Crawford was asked about university/community relations, the next big thing in higher education, and how he would improve diversity at Miami.

“I'll work with each unit to put in place, and have them think exclusively about how they can embrace diversity," he responded. "Both on the biggest grand plan of how to improve it, to even some of the smaller things that will help improve on the cultural side of things and bringing in people from diverse backgrounds.”

Crawford says the university should also consider partnerships with historically black universities and colleges and other outside institutions. Crawford is originally from Ohio and holds multiple degrees in physics and mathematics from Kent State.