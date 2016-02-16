Ohio Won't be Ousting University of Akron's President

Push back against changes bby the University of Akron’s new president recently reached the point of some in the university community asking state higher educatin authorities to intervene. But, could they, even if they wanted to?

The answer is no. Spokesman Jeff Robinson of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, says state law limits agency authority over universities pretty much to planning that involves state funds and degree-program offerings.

Aim McGuinness, a senior fellow of the non-profit National Center for Higher Education Management, says that’s common -- to protect academic freedom.

"The issue, for better or worse, really rests with the board of the University of Akron. And I think, frankly, for the benefit of the university, it's really important that it rest there. So, can these protests make a difference? I think they can make a significance, if they’re really focused at the governing authority of the University.”

Since being named president in 2014, Scott Scarborough has drawn fire for $60 million in budget cuts, and launching a rebranding of the University Akron.