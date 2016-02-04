University of Akron Faculty Senate Overwhelmingly Says It Has No Confidence in President Scarborough

The University of Akron Faculty Senate has voted 50-to-2 on a resolution signifying "no-confidence" in President Scott Scarborough. The resolution by the 63-member body cites declining enrollment, reduction of services, the scaling back E.J. Thomas Hall and other measures taken since he took office in 2014. Scarborough has cited the need for the university to tackle a $60 million budget gap.

John Matejkovic is an associate professor in Akron’s business school, and he was on the seven-person committee that drafted the resolution. He was one of two "no" votes during the faculty meeting this evening (Thursday), saying he does not believe the school’s issues are solely Scarborough’s fault.

“I think that President Scarborough is not always getting the best advice or the best information. I think that the Senate does have a legitimate concern about having some input in stuff. By the same token, I don’t think that President Scarborough is ignoring faculty: he’s listening to some, just some that I don’t think are the right people to listen to.”

Scarborough has had no comment on the resolution, but a statement from the trustees affirmed its support for him, and says it will continue to work with the faculty senate and the faculty union.