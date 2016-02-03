University of Akron Faculty Taking 'No-Confidence' Vote In President

The University of Akron Faculty Senate is taking a vote of "no-confidence" today in President Scott Scarborough. The resolution cites declining enrollment and reduction of services since he took office in 2014. Scarborough has cited the need for the university to tackle a $60 million budget gap.



The university held a press conference Wednesday, announcing the renaming of their Honors College for Dr. Gary Williams and his wife, Pamela, who have given about $10 million since 1969. Dr. Williams offered a brief statement on the issues between Scarborough and the faculty.





“While I have been a resident of Akron and working, there have been at least seven presidents of the University of Akron. It’ll be 150 years old in four years. The University of Akron is going to be here. Different policies will come and go, but it will be here. And I want to make sure that I’m part of the continuing progress at the University of Akron.”

Scarborough had no comment at the press conference. A vote of “no-confidence” has been growing more common. It has no binding effect on the school’s administration.

