© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

University of Akron Faculty Taking 'No-Confidence' Vote In President

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 3, 2016 at 4:19 PM EST
Scott Scarborough
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron Faculty Senate is taking a vote of "no-confidence" today in President Scott Scarborough. The resolution cites declining enrollment and reduction of services since he took office in 2014. Scarborough has cited the need for the university to tackle a $60 million budget gap.

 
The university held a press conference Wednesday, announcing the renaming of their Honors College for Dr. Gary Williams and his wife, Pamela, who have given about $10 million since 1969. Dr. Williams offered a brief statement on the issues between Scarborough and the faculty.
 

“While I have been a resident of Akron and working, there have been at least seven presidents of the University of Akron. It’ll be 150 years old in four years. The University of Akron is going to be here. Different policies will come and go, but it will be here. And I want to make sure that I’m part of the continuing progress at the University of Akron.”

Scarborough had no comment at the press conference. A vote of “no-confidence” has been growing more common. It has no binding effect on the school’s administration.

Tags

EducationUniversity of AkronScott Scarboroughfaculty voteno-confidence
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia